Adkins gives personal plea for following coronavirus rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A well-know Kentucky politician made an emotional case Tuesday for following coronavirus protocols, telling the story of how is 84-year-old father is battling the disease now.

Rocky Adkins, who served in the state House for more than 30 years and now is a advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear, got emotional telling the story during Beshear’s daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

“I’m happy to report to you today that I got a call this morning from UK Medical Center that they are moving my father from the hospital to Cardinal Hill,” Adkins said, referring to 84-year-old Jess Adkins. “Folks, that’s good news. And my dad is going to rehab, and after that, where we’re going to return him home.”

Adkins noted his son who was helping his father also tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic.

“I wanted to give this personal testimony today and this very personal story to hopefully reach somebody across Kentucky. First of all to tell you – by phone call or by someone – check on your neighbors. Check on your neighbor. Make sure they’re OK.

“Second of all, follow the guidelines. The protocols, the orders, all of these things that none of us may like, but appreciate and respect what’s being handed down,” Adkins said. “There will be time for debate on all of this, but I’m telling you for now, for Jess Adkins, for an 84-year-old man who will tell you as soon as he can to wear your mask, to wash your hands, to stay away from crowds, to social distance, all of that.”

While the news was good Tuesday, Adkins became emotional recalling the phone call from his so in early August saying Jess Adkins “wasn’t doing well.”

He tested positive at the medical facility in Morehead near where they live and was taken to the UK Medical Center because of the severity of his condition.

“I don’t know what might have happened if my son did’t live right there ext to him,” Rocky Adkins said.