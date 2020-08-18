32 COVID cases at Manchester federal prison; numbers better

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 outbreaks continue at federal prisons in Eastern Kentucky, but the numbers are better than they were a month ago.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case at the Manchester Correctional Institution in Clay County. That brings the total of active cases at the facility to 30 inmates and two staff.

Two more inmates have tested positive at the adjacent minimum security facility.

A month ago on July 22, the prison had 39 cases among inmates and five among employees.

The facility has approximately 890 inmates in the medium-security FCI and another 100 at the adjacent minimum security camp.

Meanwhile, the Federal Medical Center in Lexington currently is reporting one active case, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Eight inmates have died and at least 337 inmates and 10 employees were infected at one point.

And the federal prison in McCreary County currently has three active cases among inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

State prisons reported 12 more inmate cases and one more staff member since Aug. 11. Of the inmates, seven were transfers from the jail in Louisville, J. Michael Brown, secretary of the Executive Cabinet said Tuesday.

Since the outbreak began, the state has had 1,010 cases of inmates and staff in six of the state’s 13 institutions. Almost 800 have recovered. Of the 1,010 total, 863 have been inmates with 570 of those recovered.

The state has had 13 deaths related to its prisons, including one recently which was the first staff member, a retiree who had come back to work at the state’s reformatory.