Woodbine man accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputy

WOODBINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Woodbine man involved in a domestic dispute is accused of shooting at a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to the sheriff’s department.
Deputy Bobby Jones says he responded to a prowler complaint at a home on Rapier Hollow Road in Woodbine on Monday around 5:00 a.m.
- Advertisement -
He says he observed a vehicle parked in the driveway, activated his blue lights and got out of his car. He says that’s when he heard a gunshot followed by pellets hitting his cruiser.
After contacting six people who were standing outside the house and conducting an investigation, Deputy Jones says he arrested 31-year old Christopher Lester in connection to the shooting, charging him with seven counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.
Lester was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.