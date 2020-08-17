SEC releases 2020 Kentucky football schedule

Kentucky kicks off their season September 26th at Auburn

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
8

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Solid Blue fans now know the Cats will play in this season’s conference-only, ten-game schedule.

Wk 1: at Auburn
Wk 2: Ole Miss
Wk 3: Mississippi State
Wk 4: at Tennessee
Wk 5: Georgia
Wk 6: at Missouri
Wk 7: BYE
Wk 8: Vanderbilt
Wk 9: at Alabama
Wk 10: at Florida
Wk 11: South Carolina

- Advertisement -

Full release from U.K. Athletics:

 

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky now knows its 2020 football schedule, after the slate was released by the Southeastern Conference on Monday night.

The Cats will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn in the season opener on Sept. 26. Kentucky has not opened its season against an SEC foe since 1960, when the Cats met Georgia Tech, which was a member of the conference at that time.

Kentucky’s home opener will be the following Saturday, Oct. 3, as the Cats host Ole Miss at Kroger Field.

Kentucky hosts Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Oct. 10 before visiting Neyland Stadium to face Tennessee on Oct. 17.

Kentucky then hosts Georgia on Oct. 24 before visiting Missouri in Columbia on Halloween, Oct. 31.Kentucky’s open date is the following week, Nov. 7.

The Cats resume play on Nov. 14 by hosting Vanderbilt at Kroger Field. Kentucky next faces road tests at Alabama (Nov. 21) and Florida (Nov. 28).

The season finale will be on Dec. 5 at home against South Carolina, which will be Senior Day.

In all, the Cats will host five games and have five road games, as the Southeastern Conference plays a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season due to restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the release of the 2020 UK football schedule, UK Athletics notes that stadium capacity will be greatly reduced due to local and state restrictions related to public health. Information about stadium capacity, ticketing, parking, tailgating and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available. That information will also be subject to change, due to state and local government and university regulations.

 

Our expectations at this point include, but are not limited to:

 

  • Physical distancing will require Kroger Field to have a greatly reduced capacity
  • Parking lots are anticipated to open three hours prior to kickoff
  • Guidelines for tailgating, to the extent it is possible under public health regulations, are being established
  • Gates are anticipated to open two hours prior to kickoff

 

Previous articleFCPS health clinics modify schedules while buildings are closed
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com