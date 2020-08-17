SEC releases 2020 Kentucky football schedule

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Solid Blue fans now know the Cats will play in this season’s conference-only, ten-game schedule.

Wk 1: at Auburn

Wk 2: Ole Miss

Wk 3: Mississippi State

Wk 4: at Tennessee

Wk 5: Georgia

Wk 6: at Missouri

Wk 7: BYE

Wk 8: Vanderbilt

Wk 9: at Alabama

Wk 10: at Florida

Wk 11: South Carolina

Full release from U.K. Athletics:

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky now knows its 2020 football schedule, after the slate was released by the Southeastern Conference on Monday night.

The Cats will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn in the season opener on Sept. 26. Kentucky has not opened its season against an SEC foe since 1960, when the Cats met Georgia Tech, which was a member of the conference at that time.

Kentucky’s home opener will be the following Saturday, Oct. 3, as the Cats host Ole Miss at Kroger Field.

Kentucky hosts Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Oct. 10 before visiting Neyland Stadium to face Tennessee on Oct. 17.

Kentucky then hosts Georgia on Oct. 24 before visiting Missouri in Columbia on Halloween, Oct. 31.Kentucky’s open date is the following week, Nov. 7.

The Cats resume play on Nov. 14 by hosting Vanderbilt at Kroger Field. Kentucky next faces road tests at Alabama (Nov. 21) and Florida (Nov. 28).

The season finale will be on Dec. 5 at home against South Carolina, which will be Senior Day.

In all, the Cats will host five games and have five road games, as the Southeastern Conference plays a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season due to restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the release of the 2020 UK football schedule, UK Athletics notes that stadium capacity will be greatly reduced due to local and state restrictions related to public health. Information about stadium capacity, ticketing, parking, tailgating and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available. That information will also be subject to change, due to state and local government and university regulations.

