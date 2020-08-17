Man accused of threatening woman, child at gunpoint

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 51-year-old Somerset man is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication and other offenses after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and threatened her and her 6-year-old daughter at gunpoint.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, David G. Osborne was arrested just after 6 p.m. Sunday when deputies Brent France, Jamie Etherton, Daniel Reed, and Charlie Johnson, with assistance from Fish and Wildlife Officer Dylan Martin and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement Officer Michael Harrison, responded to the call on London Dock Road about 15 miles west of London.

As deputies were enroute, they were told Osbrne had managed to get into the home and when they arrived, they found a neighbor had managed to get the weapon away from him, Root said, but not before he had threatened to kill the woman and girl.

Osborne also had threatened to kill the neighbor and his wife, Root noted.

Osborne also was charged with menacing and terroristic threats.