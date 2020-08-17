Kentucky ranks 32nd in best states to have a baby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thinking about having a baby? For the analytical types, a new study offers some guidance on the best states to have one and where to avoid.

Kentucky ranks 32nd on the list and while it’s not great, it’s better than many neighboring states.

Having a baby is both a joyful and stressful occasion – but the stress side is more amplified in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pregnant women might have an increased risk of severe illness or birth complications due to coronavirus, according to the CDC. In addition, due to social distancing, some mothers may receive less after-birth support from friends and family.

Aside from the difficulty of giving birth during a public health crisis, new mothers will also have to worry about the cost. One of the biggest expenses to keep in mind is medical bills.

The average conventional delivery in the U.S. costs over $10,000. Insurance plays a big role as well.

Birthing costs, however, won’t hit the wallet as badly in some states as they will in others. Expenses can vary significantly, considering the wide disparities in cost of living.

They can also differ from one pregnancy to another, given that some women experience delivery complications.

But there’s more to think about than just cost. Some states provide better quality health care service and better environments in which to care for children.

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. to have a baby, personal finance web site WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.

The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Coming it 32nd, Kentucky ranked good in some areas and worse in others. It is ninth lowest in costs and 17th in baby friendliness, but 31st in health care and 36 in family friendliness.

Of the neighboring states, Illinois ranked highest at 20th while Ohio was 28th. Indiana came in 35th, Missouri, 36th, West Virginia 38th and Tennessee 39th.

Best States to Have a Baby Worst States to Have a Baby

1. Massachusetts 42. Nevada

2. Minnesota 43. Oklahoma

3. Vermont 44. North Carolina

4. North Dakota 45. Florida

5. Rhode Island 46. Arkansas

6. New Hampshire 47. Georgia

7. District of Columbia 48. Louisiana

8. Maine 49. Mississippi

9. Washington 50. South Carolina

10. Connecticut 51. Alabama

Best vs. Worst

* Mississippi has the lowest average annual cost for early child care, $4,060, which is 3.9 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at $15,860.

* Alaska has the lowest share of childbirths with low birth weight, 5.85 percent, which is 2.1 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 12.12 percent.

* The District of Columbia has the most obstetricians and gynecologists (per 100,000 residents), 26, which is 13 times more than in Louisiana, the fewest at 2.

* Massachusetts has the highest parental leave policy score, 160, while 9 states, such as Alabama, Michigan and South Dakota, tie for the lowest at 0.

