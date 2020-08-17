Former MLB All-star Brandon Phillips joining Legends

The former Golden Glove winner will be joined by his brother P.J Phillips who will be a manager

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) – Lexington will welcome P.J. Phillips as the Legends manager for the Battle of the Bourbon Trail. Phillips’ first year Managing professional baseball was 2017 where he won the Pacific Association Championship for the Vallejo Admirals.   Since then, he has promoted over 20 players.  As a player, Phillips was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2005 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He went on to play in the Angels system, as well as the Cincinnati Reds system. He played 12 seasons professionally and won a Championship in 2013 for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League.

Seventeen-year Major League veteran, Brandon Phillips will be joining his brother, P.J. Phillips in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail. Brandon Phillips will join the Legends as a player. Phillips is a 3-time MLB All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, 30-30 Club, and a World Series Champion (Boston Red Sox 2018).  He was drafted in the 2ndround by the Montreal Expos and began his career with the Cleveland Indians (3 years), Cincinnati Reds (11 years), Atlanta Braves (1 year), Los Angeles Angels (1 year), and Boston Red Sox (1 year).  Brandon has a career .275 batting average, 2,029 hits, 211 home runs, 209 stolen bases, and 951 RBIs.

 

“Having P.J. and Brandon join the Legends is an incredible moment for our organization, the game of baseball, and our community.” Says Legends President and CEO Andy Shea. “Their history and talent further enhance an already incredible group. This is what this season is all about for us.  Tremendous baseball, fun, and family.”

 

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail games take place at Whitaker Bank Ballpark every Wednesday through Sunday until September 13th. Fans are welcome at all Battle of the Bourbon Trail games and can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com. Face Coverings are required at Whitaker Bank Ballpark

