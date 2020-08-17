City of Corbin to hire lawyer in annexation fight with London

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Corbin City Commission voted unanimously Monday to hire an attorney in an annexation fight with the City of London, according to a report in The News Journal.
The report says the commission approved a motion to hire lawyer Patrick Hughes.
The area in question is along the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. It is not within the Corbin city limits, but the city installed the water and sewer lines that service that area, according to the report.
The City of London would be required to get permission from the City of Corbin to annex over its existing infrastructure, according to The News Journal.
Corbin can’t annex the area because state law only permits a city to annex in a county where it is chartered, according to the report.
Attempts by state lawmakers to amend the existing law that would allow Corbin to annex the area have been unsuccessful, according to The News Journal.
