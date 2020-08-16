Tracking a Nice Start to the Workweek, Then Some Changes

Justin Roth
A mix of sun and clouds will take over, for the start of the workweek, behind a cold front. Another cold front could spark showers and storms on Tuesday. Our next best chance for rain arrives late week into the new weekend. Expect near normal to below normal temperatures over the next 7 days. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the lower 60s.
MONDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the middle 80s.

