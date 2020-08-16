Police: At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police in Cincinnati said at least 18 people were shot and four killed as gunfire erupted in several places around the city overnight.

In one shooting alone, 10 people were shot. Police said in a statement that among the victims were 34-year-old Robert Rogers and 30-year-old Jaquiez Grant, who were killed.

In another shooting, 21-year-old Antonio Blair was killed and three others were wounded. And in a third, three people were shot.

Police didn’t immediately provide details about the fourth fatal shooting. Cincinnati’s assistant police chief said the shootings seem to be separate incidents. No suspect information was immediately available.

