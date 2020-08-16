KSP: Man who tried to run over officers shot by police

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bowling Green Police shot a theft suspect in the shoulder as he tried to run over them with a car Sunday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
Around 9:00 a.m., officers investigated a theft complaint on W 10th Avenue in Bowling Green.
- Advertisement -
Investigators say upon arrival, officers made contact with two people suspected in the theft. KSP says one of the suspect’s, 37-year old Joseph Compton, of Rockfield, got into a car and drove at the responding officers, who shot at the vehicle, hitting Compton in the shoulder.
State Police say Compton initially got away from police, but was arrested later when he showed up at Greenview Regional Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.
KSP says Compton was charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer).
Investigators say he was taken from the hospital to the Warren County Jail.
State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.