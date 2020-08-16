Jennifer Brady wins Top Seed Open tennis title in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – American Jennifer Brady won her first-ever WTA event on Sunday with a straight-set triumph over Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann at the Top Seed Open in Nicholasville.
Brady defeated Teichmann 6-3, 6-4. She needed just one break of serve in each set to secure the win.
The 25-year old Brady only relinquished her serve three times the entire tournament and never lost a set.
In the women’s doubles final, Hayley Carter and Luisa Stefani defeated Marie Bouzkova and Jil Teichmann 6-1, 7-5.
This was the first tournament in the United States since the pandemic hit, which drew top players from all over the world who used it as a tune-up for the U.S. Open which is scheduled at the end of this month.
By winning the Top Seed Open singles title, Brady is expected to earn her first Grand Slam seeding in New York.
The Top Seed Open was presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.
