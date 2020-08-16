Former Tates Creek basketball player shot to death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Tates Creek High School basketball player is the city’s latest homicide victim.
The Fayette County coroner says 18-year old Mykel Waide was one of three people shot in the 1000 block of Newtown Pike near the Residence Inn overnight Sunday around 1:30 a.m.
The coroner says Waide died just after 3:00 a.m.
The cause of death has been ruled a homicide.
No other information was released by the coroner.
Lexington Police the other two shooting victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Their names were not released.
Investigators say the initial call was for a large disorder at what turned out to be the shooting scene. No other details were released by police. As of this writing, no suspects have been named, no arrests made.
ABC 36 News has learned Waide just graduated from Tates Creek High School and was scheduled to begin classes this week at the University of Louisville.
*Note: The photo of Mykel Waide that accompanies this story is courtesy of Tates Creek Basketball.
