WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Wayne County woman is accused of shooting her husband with a pellet rifle.

Monticello Police say 52-year-old Patricia Buster shot her husband, 47-year-old Bobby Buster, once in the upper chest at close range as they argued outside their home.

According to police, Buster took a trip to the University of Kentucky in Lexington for more medical treatment while his wife took a trip to jail to face an assault charge.