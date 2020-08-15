Reds player tests positive, MLB games postponed this weekend

CINCINATTI, Oh. (WTVQ) – A player on the Major League Baseball team Cincinnati Reds tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

The league reports the final two games of Cincinnati’s series vs. the Pirates for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.

According to the official team website, it has not been revealed which Cincinnati player tested positive. It says both teams have off days on Monday for possible makeup games, but no dates have been announced to complete the games.

MLB says the postponements were made to allow for further testing and to complete the contact tracing process.

The Reds were scheduled to have Trevor Bauer start on Saturday with Luis Castillo on the mound Sunday.

The team says infielder/designated hitter Matt Davidson was the last Reds player to test positive for COVID-19 and he was placed on the injured list July 25 after his pre-Opening Day test was revealed. Davidson tested negative upon follow-up tests.

In the days that followed, the team reports players Mike Moustakas, Nick Senzel and Joey Votto missed games upon reporting not feeling well and entered the health and safety protocol. None of them tested positive for the coronavirus, however.

Until Saturday, it’s reported that Cincinnati was the lone National League Central team to not have COVID-19 related postponements.

The Pirates previously had three games in St. Louis postponed last week. They would have had Steven Brault and Derek Holland pitching this weekend.