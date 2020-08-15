Lexington man accused of strangling girlfriend faces slew of charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man accused of firing shots near the mall this summer, and strangling his girlfriend, is now facing a bevy of charges.

Lexington Police say officers arrested 26-year-old Santrice Bybee on Friday.

- Advertisement -

According to police, Bybee shot two men May 28 on Pennebaker Road because of some sort of drug dispute.

Then on July 4, police say Bybee and others fired nearly 50 shots outside Dillard’s at the mall, damaging a car with a woman and child inside.

Bybee was also arrested in July. He was accused of attacking, strangling a woman he was dating.

Police say both times he was arrested this year, officer found cocaine and heroin on him and items that suggest he’s selling drugs. Officers say they also found guns, which he’s not legally allowed to have as a convicted felon.