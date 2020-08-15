Former Berea professor facing child porn charges found dead

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ)- A former Berea College professor, accused of distributing child pornography, is dead.

The Madison County coroner says 61-year-old Stephen Pulsford was found dead on his Berea property around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Pulsford was one of three men arrested earlier this month as part of an undercover internet crimes against children investigation.

Pulsford was an English professor at Berea College.

The coroner says he doesn’t have a cause of death for Pulsford yet.

He said he is doing some toxicology tests, but not an autopsy.

He should get the results of the toxicology tests in a few weeks.

