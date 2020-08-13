UK making ACT/SAT optional for admissions

National research, as well as UK’s own institutional data, indicates high school GPA alone is a significant predictor of academic success.

And for some students a standardized test score may not show all they are capable of and tell the full story of their potential. A test-optional admissions policy allows the applicant to choose whether SAT or ACT test scores will be considered as part of the admission review — letting the applicant decide how best to tell their own academic journey.

The Office of Undergraduate Admission will review applications in a holistic manner — taking into consideration the rigor of high school coursework, activities and engagement outside the classroom as well as a written essay, the university said in a statement.

“In March, we became test-optional for students entering this fall (Fall 2020) as ACT and SAT exams across the country were canceled due to the pandemic,” said Scott McDonald, dean of undergraduate admission. “We didn’t want a lack of access to a test to prohibit a student from being a Wildcat.”

“As we’ve continued to monitor the pandemic, it only felt right to extend this policy for the 2020-21 academic year as so many standardized exams have continued to be postponed or canceled,” McDonald continued.

In addition to not requiring an ACT or SAT exam score for admission, the university is committed to making scholarship opportunities available to students, whether they apply with or without test scores.

“At the root of every decision we make is ‘what is in the best interest of the student?’” explained Christine Harper, associate provost for enrollment management. “Our team is working to develop scholarship-eligibility criteria based on the holistic view that a student presents in their application. We want as many students as possible to apply to UK and to be considered for scholarships even if they are unable to take the ACT or SAT.”

Students who are ready to join #UK2025 can apply today — the application for undergraduate admission is open.

Visit www.applyuk.com and complete an application; students may apply via the UK application, the Common App or the myCoalition application. Students who wish to be considered for academic and competitive scholarships and the Lewis Honors College need to apply by the “Early Action” deadline of Dec. 1, 2020. UK’s “Regular Decision” deadline is Feb. 15, 2021.