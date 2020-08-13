Stray showers possible while partly sunny Thursday

Good Morning Kentucky! My name is Alyssa Andrews, and I’m excited to bring you Central Kentucky’s most accurate forecast independently rated by WeatheRate. I’m the morning meteorologist for Good Morning Kentucky, Good Day Kentucky, and News at Midday. I grew up on the south side of Indianapolis. The Midwest is home for me, so I’m very familiar with Kentucky weather, and enjoy following/forecasting it. Weather is my passion! And I love to constantly be learning. I’m currently in the Geosciences program at Mississippi State University working on a master’s degree in meteorology. I graduated with degrees in Telecommunications and Social Media Journalism from Indiana University-Bloomington in 2015. My broadcast career began as a sideline reporter for Indiana’s Big Ten Network Student crew. From there, I took several sports jobs over the years before changing my focus in journalism. After college, I went into news reporting, covering everything from politics, sports, to weather. I love to have fun while talking weather and life on the morning show, so I hope you’ll wake up with me, Cody Adams, and Erica Bivens weekdays starting at 5 am on ABC 36! I tell the weather like it is, and incorporate as many weird graphics as possible—so get ready to wake up with some laughs and good info! Please feel free to reach out on social media at twitter or facebook.com/AlyssaAndrewsWx You can always email me at aandrews@wtvq.com Good Morning Kentucky! …Now let’s grab a coffee and get this day started!