Girl Scouts, United Way team up to donate 8,000 boxes of cookies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Retirement homes food banks and other social service agencies are getting a treat.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road will donate more than 8,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to 49 social service agencies through its partnership with the United Way of the Bluegrass (Lexington), United Way of Northeast Kentucky (Ashland), and United Way of Greater Cincinnati (Northern Kentucky Office).

- Advertisement -

The cookies will be delivered Friday.

“Supporting our Kentucky community is a key tenet that we work tirelessly to instill in our Girls,” said Susan Douglas, GSKWR’s CEO. “Partnering with local United Way organizations is a seamless way to ensure that those who are most in need in our local communities receive support,” Douglas added.

Nonprofit agencies across the state of Kentucky will be recipients of the cookie donations, including 20 Lexington organizations such as Clark County Community Services, Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc., and Child Development Center of the Bluegrass.

In the Ashland community, Fallsburg Foodbank, Ashland Community Kitchen, and Safe Harbor, among others.

In Northern Kentucky, an additional 20 agencies will receive cookie donations including the Emergency Shelter for Northern Kentucky, Volunteers of America, Welcome House, and HealthPoint Family Care, among others.

In addition, GSKWR has designated a contribution of nearly 3,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies for Kentucky-based senior living facilities as a result of its ‘Kentucky Girl Scouts Cookies for a Cause’ event held in Lexington, Erlanger, Ashland, and London in late July.

Residents and staff of senior living facilities throughout the state of Kentucky including Colonial Heights & Gardens of Florence and Morning Pointe and Sayre Christian Village of Lexington, among nearly 20 additional facilities, will get the cookies.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves more than 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and one Ohio county.