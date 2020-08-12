Here’s How Cool It Could Get Next Week

A stalled out weather maker sparks showers and storms through the weekend. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air early next week. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy as lows cool to around 70.
THURSDAY – Partly cloudy, with afternoon and evening showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 80s.
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Meteorologist Justin Roth
Follow Justin on Twitter
Meteorologist George Zabrecky
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com