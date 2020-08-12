National survey mirrors Kentucky on in-person return to school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Parents and school districts everywhere are struggling with the question — how and when to reopen schools to in-person teaching.

Across Kentucky, many districts polled parents in July about their thoughts and most came back with similar results with between 60 and 65 percent of parents favoring in-person education to start.

Those numbers have ebbed some into August as the coronavirus has surged across the region but even then, parents are anxious for school doors to open.

Not surprisingly, the Kentucky surveys follow closely some national numbers. A new survey out this week by the online financial advisor web site Wallethub found 55 percent of parents favored in-person teaching. And they offered a variety of reasons.

Schools are an essential part of our economy. In addition to educating children, they also keep kids out of the home during the day, which allows parents to go to work. If schooling is held remotely, many parents will have to worry about child supervision, along with other concerns like providing meals during the day.

WalletHub’s survey examined Americans’ reasons for wanting schools to meet in person or continue remote learning, as well as their thoughts on teachers who conduct remote classes. Below are highlights from the survey:.