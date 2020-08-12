‘More Than Just a Meal’ carries on annual ‘Taste’ fund raising tradition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The annual Taste of the Bluegrass fund raiser would be nothing without the food and beverage makers that provide their sweet and savory offerings year after year. And this year, Lexington’s longest-running tasting event turns 40.

While COVID-19 changed plans, the community still can help God’s Pantry Food Bank fight hunger while supporting business partners that make Taste of the Bluegrass special with ‘More Than Just a Meal.’

‘More Than Just a Meal’ tickets are purchased through God’s Pantry Food Bank and the purchaser will receive five discount coupons for $10 off each order of $20 or more at any of the 24 participating food and beverage partners.

Pick the locations to try from the GoodTaste Guide, and turn in discount coupon to that restaurant when orderig during the month of September.

Some distillery tours and tastings may be closed, but More Than Just a Meal tickets may be used to purchase exclusive spirit and bourbon merchandise as well.

The Food Bank is making sure its partners receive 100% of the cost of the purchase by reimbursing them for every $10 coupon they collect. The ticket purchase also includes a $50 tax deductible donation to God’s Pantry Food Bank and an automatic entry to win prizes to next year’s Taste of the Bluegrass.

“While we are disappointed we could not gather this year for the 40th Taste of the Bluegrass, we are happy that we can find a way to support the food and beverage partners who has given back to the Food Bank year after year,” said Michael Halligan, God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO. “More Than Just a Meal is a terrific way to enjoy some of the best food and drink the Bluegrass has to offer while also supporting those in need of food assistance right now.”

Participating food and beverage vendors: CanDees: The Suite of Sweets, Carson’s Food & Drink, Castle Farms at the Kentucky Castle, Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery/Fuego Grill & Outdoor Kitchen, Dad’s Favorites, Daughters’ Southern, Drake’s, Four Roses Bourbon, Holly Hill Inn, Honeywood, Howard’s Creek Authentic Beer Cheese, Malone’s, Midway Bakery & Café, Mirror Twin Brewing, Pivot Brewing, Ranada’s Kitchen, Rock House Brewing, Sedona Taphouse, Smithtown Seafood, Southern Grace Cincy, Wallace Station, Wild Thyme Catering & Events, Windy Corner Market, and Zim’s Café.

Tickets are on sale now at GodsPantryFoodBank.org/MoreThanJustaMeal. This program and coupons are valid September 1-30, 2020.