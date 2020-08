LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Mayor Linda Gorton and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council will hold a special meeting for an update and discussion on COVID-19 Wednesday.

It’ll happen at 3 p.m. via video teleconference. The public may view the meeting on LexTV Spectrum channel 185, MetroNet channel 3, Windstream channels 3 and 20, or via live stream at the following link.