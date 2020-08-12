Drug suspect hauled from creek after fleeing

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop Tuesday afternoon lands a Somerset man in jail on drug trafficking charges.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, 33-year-old Jordan S. Brinson was charged with first-degree meth trafficking, second-degree drug possession, second-degree fleeing and resisting arrest after six grams of methamphetamine were found near his car after the stop.

Tuesday afternoon, Det. Lt. Daryl Kegley, Det. Matt Bryant, and Sgt. Richard Smith were conducting surveillance of known drug suppliers when they observed a 2000 Buick traveling on Highway 3264. When Kegley saw the car turn onto Ansel Road, failing to use

a turn signal, he and Bryant made a traffic stop, the sheriff said.

When the Buick stopped, the passenger door opened, and man, later identified as Brinson, fled. The officers ran him down in a creek not far away, the sheriff said.

Ehe Brinson refused to come out of the creek, the deputies wet in and got him, according to the sheriff, noting that while in the creek, detectives found a baggie containing suspected Suboxone by his feet.

When they returned to Brinson’s car, they discovered a concerned citizen, Edward Randall, had stopped to assist the Detectives by detaining the driver of the suspect vehicle. Randall was concerned for the detectives and wanted to make sure the driver didn’t leave the scene, according to the sheriff.

While at the vehicle, Brinson became combative. After a brief struggle, Brinson was able to be handcuffed and arrested. A search of Brinson’s pockets uncovered additional Suboxone. Detectives located a baggie just outside of the passenger door containing approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, Speck said.

The investigation continues by the Narcotics Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Speck asked anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact our office at 606-678-5145. Tips can remain anonymous.