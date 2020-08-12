Downtown Louisville wig shop sues city over $85,000 in riot damages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS)— A downtown business has filed a lawsuit against the city after they say they suffered thousands in damages during early riots.
JJ Wig Shop, located on South Fourth Street, claimed in the lawsuit that a “stand down” order from Mayor Greg Fischer stopped Metro Police officers from protecting their business during downtown riots on May 29.
JJ’s Wig Shop said they suffered $85,000 in losses.
A statement, issued from the mayor’s office Tuesday night, said while they are not familiar with the lawsuit “there was never a stand-down order. LMPD’s goal is always to de-escalate situations wherever possible and tactical decisions are made by LMPD command staff, not the Mayor.”
Read the full lawsuit here.