Downtown Louisville wig shop sues city over $85,000 in riot damages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS)— A downtown business has filed a lawsuit against the city after they say they suffered thousands in damages during early riots.

JJ Wig Shop, located on South Fourth Street, claimed in the lawsuit that a "stand down" order from Mayor Greg Fischer stopped Metro Police officers from protecting their business during downtown riots on May 29.

The shop’s owner claims a significant amount of inventory was stolen along with windows and other property destroyed.

JJ’s Wig Shop said they suffered $85,000 in losses.