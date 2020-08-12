‘Dining Out For Life’ to benefit HIV fight, housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The delivery may be a little different. But the message and the desire to help are the same.

AVOL Kentucky 11th-annual Dining Out For Life® will have a slightly different feel due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the community still can participate in many ways and make a meaningful impact on end HIV in Kentucky and supporting those most in need.

This year’s event is scheduled Thursday, September 10.

Participants will be able to donate online anytime beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12, at www.dineoutlex.com. Then, AVOL is inviting the Bluegrass to dine-in or order carry-out/curbside pickup from one of their 30 restaurant partners on Thursday, Sept. 10.

A portion of sales will be donated to AVOL. A complete list of partner restaurants can also be found at www.dineoutlex.com.

“Lexington’s generosity and support of AVOL and Dining Out For Life, over the past decade, has truly been humbling,” said AVOL Executive Director Jon Parker. “We are so appreciative of our restaurant partners and the community for their continued help in fulfilling our mission and delivering essential resources to our most vulnerable neighbors in need.”

In keeping with AVOL’s mission to end HIV in Kentucky, all funds raised through DOFL will be used to focus on:

Ensuring more people who are living with HIV know their status

Decreasing the number of new HIV infections

Ensuring more people living with HIV are connected to, reconnected to, and maintain medical care

Achieve and maintain viral suppression for those currently living with HIV

Working to eliminate health disparities and HIV stigma

“Dining Out For Life allows AVOL to raise critically needed funds while making people more aware of the good work being done by our volunteers and staff in the communities we serve,” Parker added.

AVOL provides extensive outreach, education, access to free HIV testing, prevention and connectivity to care. For individuals living with HIV, AVOL responds to and develops new housing opportunities which address critical housing needs.

Stable housing as a direct impact on health outcomes. Individuals who are stably housed are more likely to achieve viral suppression and healthy living.

DOFL, founded in 1982, is now held in 60 cities throughout the United States and Canada, with more than 3,000 restaurants donating a portion of their proceeds from their designated day of dining.

AVOL has hosted Lexington’s since 2009 and has raised more than $780,000 which has provided a host of services to thousands, including benefits and resources counseling, case management, housing, and food and nutrition assistance to low-income individuals. Last year, AVOL was recognized as one of the nation’s top-10 DOFL host organizations.

For information on Dining Out For Life, contact Anthony Smallwood at anthonys@avolky.org or 859.225.3000 x29.