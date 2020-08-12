Coronavirus numbers unchanged at Fayette Detention Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Inmate coronavirus testing continues at the Fayette County Detention Center with the latest results changing little from the numbers released Tuesday.

Wednesday, no additional inmates or staff members have tested positive.

- Advertisement -

As of Wednesday afternoon:

60 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

80 have tested negative

Results are pending for 87 additional inmates

227 inmates have been tested so far

5 staff members have tested positive

29 staff members have tested negative

Results are pending for 19 additional staff members.

53 staff members have been tested so far

Community Corrections continues to work with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for guidance and direction for the testing of additional inmates and staff, Capt. Matt LeMonds said in a statement.

The jail currently has about 890 inmates, not anywhere near its 1,400 inmate capacity. It has about 300 total staff.