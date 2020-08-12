Clark County woman ends up on ‘Most Wanted’ by mistake

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – People use social media every day to catch up with our friends, see what’s going on around our community and check in on family.

But sometimes a simple post meant to help can turn into a nightmare.

One woman in Clark County ended up on the Fayette County ‘Most Wanted Poster’ even though she didn’t commit the crime.

Latisha Fulz is a model citizen. She has two jobs. She’s a wife. A mom, and was even featured as a Hometown Hero for her work during the pandemic on a local radio station.

Then, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Latisha on its Most Wanted Poster. The photo was nearly 10 years old. The person the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is actually looking for has a different birth month and birth year than Latisha.

She describes the moment she found out, “My phone started ringing. People were concerned. People were worried. You know something was going on with Tish because you all saw her face on a poster. But it wasn’t me.”

She got in contact with the Sheriff’s Office and barely slept.

“When I found out what the girl had done and what she’s charged with. That made me feel like I could have been a Breonna Taylor”

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office gave ABC36 News a statement saying,

“The Office of Sheriff regrets that an employee mistakenly used an incorrect photo for another individual with the same name. As soon as Ms. Allen notified this office, the post was removed. The employee apologized to Ms. Allen. With Ms. Allen’s permission and at her request, Sheriff Witt called Ms. Allen’s employer to acknowledge the mistake. Ms. Allen’s employer acknowledged that Ms. Allen has remained and continues to be in good standing with her employment.

Latisha says the apology is fine but it’s still not enough.

“Because who’s to say I’m the only one they’ve done this to and who’s to say if I don’t say something I will be the last.”

And when it comes to social media she just wants some accountability.

“Check stuff before you actually post it and then when you share it on social media make sure that everything you are sharing on social media is 100% true. Now that was false and you had to take it down. And I had to be the civilian who had to call with the correct information you should have already had.”