After two years, Highway 68 traffic lanes opening in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – After more than two years of construction, drivers using US 68 through Nicholas County should watch for traffic changes this week as contractors begin opening the new U.S. Highway 68 reconstruction project.

Beginning about 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, travel lanes along two miles of the new highway, from the Bourbon-Nicholas county line to KY 648, will open to traffic. Motorists should use caution, and follow all signs and barrels where traffic switches from the old US 68 to the new US 68 alignment and back.

Work will continue on the project until all new travel lanes and intersections are fully active along US 68 later this summer.

Notable changes will include:

All traffic on US 68 will be continuous from the Bourbon-Nicholas county line to Maysville. (No stop at the traffic islands.)

The traffic islands at KY 36 near Carlisle will be eliminated, with all KY 36 traffic now stopping at stop signs at the new US 68 travel lanes. Again, US 68 traffic will NOT stop.

Traffic on US 68 coming from Millersburg toward Carlisle can merge off the highway to use a right-turn exit lane.

Traffic on KY 36 from Carlisle headed to KY 32 (Headquarters Road) must stop at US 68, then cross the highway when traffic is clear, and use old US 68 to access that route.

The US 68 reconstruction project, which began in March 2018, is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $15.7 million effort to build a new, wider roadway between Millersburg and KY 1455 in Nicholas County and enhance safety along the highway.

The project ties in with previous reconstructions of US 68 between Millersburg and Paris.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.