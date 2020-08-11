REPORT: New York Knicks hire Kentucky’s Kenny Payne as an assistant

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Arguably Kentucky Basketball’s most important assistant coach is headed to the NBA. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Knicks have hired Kenny Payne as an assistant coach.

Payne has just finished his 10th season with the Cats. He was promoted to associate head coach in May of 2014 after serving his first four seasons as an assistant coach. Prior to his arrival at UK he served as an assistant at Oregon for six seasons.

Payne has been nationally recognized for his work with Kentucky’s big men — and rightfully so — but he’s played an instrumental role in UK’s success with players of all different positions. Most notably, Payne’s development with Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns helped the Kentucky freshmen go No. 1 overall in their respective drafts with each team advancing to the Final Four.

Payne was also a major part in the development of UK big men Nerlens Noel (sixth in 2013 NBA Draft), Julius Randle (seventh pick in 2014 NBA Draft), Willie Cauley-Stein (sixth in 2015 NBA Draft), Skal Labissière (28th in 2016 NBA Draft), Bam Adebayo (14th in 2017 NBA Draft), Kevin Knox (ninth in 2018 NBA Draft) and PJ Washington (12th in 2019 NBA Draft). He also played important roles in the development of guards De’Aaron Fox (fifth in 2017 NBA Draft), Malik Monk (11th in 2017 NBA Draft), Tyler Herro (13th in 2019 NBA Draft) and Keldon Johnson (29th in 2019 NBA Draft).