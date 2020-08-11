Pair charged with burglary after found inside house

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are charged with burglary after they are found inside a vacant home in Williamsburg, Ky.

According to Williamsburg Police, 33-year-old James R. Goins and 30-year-old Ashley Miller were charged at about 8:20 p.m. Monday after officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a house on Burnett Street in the Highland Park neighborhood.

When Officer Dorman Patrick Jr., Officer Jason Williams, and Chief Wayne Bird arrived, they found Goins and Miller inside. According to police, officers found suspected meth and suboxone on Goins and Miller had a needle, police said.

Goins is charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of drug possession and Miller is charged with second-degree burglary.

Officer Cody Harrell assisted with the investigation and the arrests.