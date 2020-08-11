Man hits deputy, shot by Cumberland County officers

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who allegedly ran over a deputy and his patrol car is shot in Cumberland County and faces charges once he recovers, according to the Kentucky State Police.

According to the KSP, it happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday when deputies responded to a domestic dispute between a man and woman on Rose of Sharon Road.

- Advertisement -

In a release, the KSP said 40-year-old Kevin M. Starks, of Burkesville, refused to cooperate, and attempted to leave the scene in a 2009 Ford Flex. He struck a deputy and a cruiser and shots were fired.

Following the shooting, Starks led deputies on a short pursuit that ended on Glidwell Spur Road, where he was taken into custody without further incident, the KSP said.

Starks was take to the Cumberland County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and later airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital. The Cumberland County deputy was not injured, and criminal charges are pending by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

The ongoing shooting investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 15 Sgt. Adam Likins.