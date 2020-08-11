Man charged with trying to entice girls with money

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 64-year-old Harlan County is charged with trying to lure two girls into his car with money.

According to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department, Jeffery Massingale, of Verda, is charged with two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and driving under the influence.

- Advertisement -

Sunday, deputies answered a complaint of a man driving a black SUV trying to entice two girls into his car buy offering them money while they were walking in the Verda community, the department said in a release.

Deputies determined Massingale was the man driving the SUV and Monday, they spotted him driving a black Toyota RAV4 on KY 38.

During a traffic stop, deputies found he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was served with arrest warrants stemming from the incident with the two girls, the release said.

Massingale was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 full cash. The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.