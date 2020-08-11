Long-time banker honored for contributions to school

The first ever Endowed Scholarship at HCTC for students from Leslie County was established by him, his mother, his brother and Hyden Citizens Bank in memory of their father, W. Fred Brashear, after his death in 1996.

The honor was presented Saturday to William Fred Brashear by HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A long-time benefactor and supporter whose family has made numerous contributions is presented Distinguished Service Award by the Hazard Community and Technical College board of directors.

Brashear has served on the HCTC Board of Directors and the Hazard Independent College Foundation, which he still serves on and has served as chair of each board during his tenure.

Brashear also served as co-chair of the Fulfilling the Promise Campaign and he and Rhonda along with Hyden Citizens Bank established the Hyden Citizens Bank School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music Scholarship.

A second scholarship in honor of his father was established during The Campaign for HCTC, also for Leslie County students.

“Education is the foundation for this community and this region to move forward to better days,” Brashear said. He gave praise for three top leaders – former HCTC President Dr. G. Edward Hughes, KCTCS President Dr. Jay K. Box, and HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

Brashear has been in community banking since 1975, a third generation banker, and has been President/CEO of the Hyden Citizens Bank for 31 years.

Hyden Citizens Bank and Brashear were honored as the HCTC/KCTCS Benefactor in 2002 because of Fred’s commitment to education for the people of Eastern Kentucky.

He has been active on various community boards and committees throughout the years. He has served as director and vice chair of the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Authority Inc. serving Breathitt, Harlan, Leslie, Knott and Perry counties.