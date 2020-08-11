Lexington reports ‘only’ 49 new coronavirus cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After being on a record pace for the first nine days of the month, Lexington’s new coronavirus case numbers fell Monday with 49 new cases reported.

But in the past when the city has had a low day, it’s often followed that with several much higher days.

According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s Tuesday morning update, the 49 new cases from Monday pushed the city’s total since March 8 over the 4,000 mark to 4,044 cases.

Of the 49, one is an inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center and seven are University of Kentucky students.

Both those groups have contributed to the Fayette numbers in recent days with an outbreak at the jail and UK starting to test all students returning this fall.

If a UK student is tested and remains in Lexington for their isolation, the Health Department counts them in the county numbers. Students who are tested on campus but who live out of county or who leave for their isolation will not be counted, according to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department guidelines.

According to the Health Department’s morning update, as of Tuesday morning, 3,153 people have reported recovering, an increase of 99 from Monday morning.

The county reported no additional deaths, leaving the total at 47.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 131 cases, Aug. 7 • 116 cases, July 27 • 105 cases, Aug. 4 • 100 cases, July 23 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30 • 84 cases, Aug. 6 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2