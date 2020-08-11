Lexington Police want to expand body camera program to entire department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police wants to expand its body camera program to the entire department.

The Urban County Council preliminarily approved a federal grant application to help the department buy more equipment.

“Body-worn cameras are essential. They are a tool every police officer needs,” Gorton said. “It’s expensive, but it’s money well spent.”

Police first started using the cameras four years ago after the council approved a $2.6 million five year contract with Taser International in 2016 for cameras and storage.

Now, there’s enough equipment for 430 officers, but the department could have up to 633.

“Our department recorded more than 300,000 body-worn camera videos last year,” Chief Lawrence Weathers said. “As this technology has become more normalized, body-worn cameras are something that the public and officers have come to expect. We are working to meet those expectations by equipping all sworn officers, including myself.”

The city is asking for $135,250 from the Justice Assistance Grant program to buy cameras for all of them.

The council is scheduled to give final approval Thursday, Aug. 13.