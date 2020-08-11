Lane closure on I-64 scheduled this week

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers eastbound on Interstate 64 in Franklin County this week may encounter some delays Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists the left lane between mile marker 48 near KY 151 interchange and mile marker 50 will be closed for rail mowing work on Thursday, August 13.

Work is scheduled between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.