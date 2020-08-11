Health Department releasing people based on new CDC guidelines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — How does the health department determine exactly what it means to be recovered?

“People use the word recovery but really what we are doing is releasing people back into public activities because they’re no longer infectious,” explained Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

It’s all based on recommendations from the CDC.

“The guidelines have shifted. We go by CDC recommendations and they have updated that since the start of the outbreak because they have more people to study and more information so this is not uncommon,” said Hall of the ever-changing rules and recommendations surrounding the coronavirus and how to handle it.

For most with COVID-19 illness, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after the first day of symptoms and no fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with improvement of other symptoms.

“It’s not looking at people 100% to full health they may still have lingering issues, but they are simply not at risk, according to the CDC, of infecting other. And that’s what’s important. We don’t want anyone going out and spreading this to others,” said Hall.

New guidelines from the CDC say a negative test is no longer necessary.

“Just because you were positive and you need that second test to get back to work, that’s really not the case. Talk to your health department, talk to your medical provider to see what other options you have to get back to work,” Hall advised.

All of this means the local health departments play an even bigger role.

“What people don’t understand is if you are considered infectious, we are trying to check in with people on a daily basis, check on their symptoms and to just give them a little support,” said Hall.