Georgetown police still seek info on woman found dead in dugout

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than six months after she was found dead in a baseball dugout, Georgetown Police still are looking for the lead that could crack the case.

Information could lead to a reward in the case.

Police especially would like information on Brittany Powell’s whereabouts or people she may have been with just before her death on Feb. 7, 2020.

She was found dead from an apparent drug overdose in a baseball dugout at Suffoletta Memorial Park in Georgetown. But police say her death remains suspicious.

She was last seen leaving her home on Saratoga Court on Feb. 5.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 859-253-2020.

All tips and information are kept confidential.