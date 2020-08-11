Cambridge Place in Lexington has drive-thru graduation for COVID survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many people have suffered during this pandemic in different ways, especially those at long-term care facilities. They haven’t been able to see their families, in an effort to stay safe.

Tuesday, after a difficult bout with COVID, the people living at Cambridge Place in Lexington got to take a little bit of joy back with a drive through “Graduation Ceremony,” of sorts.

According to the Cara Clark, the administrator for Cambridge Place, 25 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the facility with most of the residents asymptomatic.

But now, Cambridge Place has been COVID free for a couple weeks. A milestone big enough to share with families, at a distance.

“It’s been very different for the last few months and so this is a time to celebrate them and their victory to get them outside. To see their families from afar and to have some joy and happiness today,” Clark said.

Families came armed with signs and honked their car horns. Trent Hayden and his family came to visit his mother-in-law and explains it’s tough still but they understand.

“We wish we could see her in person and give her a hug, spend some time with her. But we want to do everything we can to help and support her right now in this,” Hayden stated.

Seeing family is always a boost, but for the elderly it’s everything, according to Clark.

She adds, “It’s mind over matter, they have to mentally and emotionally be in a good spot and when they don’t see their loved ones, it really does affect them so I really think it’s a blessing that we can get to that point.”

While visitation is allowed right now in the state, Cambridge Place isn’t risking it, opting instead for events like the one Tuesday.

The facility hopes to start some sort of in-person visitor program again in the near future.