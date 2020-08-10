Supreme Court to hold in-person hearings, session live streamed

FRANKFORT, Ky., (State Supreme Court) – The Supreme Court of Kentucky returns to hearing oral arguments in person Aug. 12-14 after having the last three sessions by videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceedings will take place in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the state Capitol in Frankfort.

The public may observe oral arguments via the Supreme Court livestream on the Kentucky Court of Justice website or a KET livestream.

KET will also broadcast oral arguments on its KY Channel, which is available in most of the state. To view arguments later, visit the Supreme Court section of KET’s website.

With the Capitol closed to visitors, in-person attendance will be limited to attorneys, parties and the media.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in the courtroom. Visit COVID-19 and the Courts for ongoing updates on how the state court system is handling the pandemic.

Seven justices sit on the Supreme Court and all seven justices rule on appeals that come before the court. The justices are elected from seven appellate districts and serve eight-year terms.

A chief justice, chosen for a four-year term by fellow justices, is the administrative head of the state’s court system and is responsible for its operation. The Supreme Court may order a ruling or opinion to be published, which means that the ruling becomes the case law governing all similar cases in the future in Kentucky.

Oral Arguments

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12, 2020

9:30 a.m. EDT

2018-SC-0601-DG

KIMBERLY HOWARD, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATEOF EMMA JEAN HALL, DECEASED V. BIG SANDY AREA DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, INC.

View case briefs

Governmental Immunity. Comair Analysis. Integral State Government Function. Issues include whether BSADD performs an integral state government function, entitling it to governmental immunity under Comair.

Discretionary Review granted: 8/21/19

Magoffin Circuit Court, Judge Kimberly Childers

Attorneys for Appellant: Richard Eric Circeo, Robert Earl Salyer

Attorneys for Appellee: Jonathan C. Shaw

11 a.m. EDT

2018-SC-0665-DG

NORTHERN KENTUCKY AREA DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT V. MARY WILSON

View case briefs

Kentucky Whistleblower Act. Employer. Gray-Area Entities. Comair Analysis. Issues include whether NKADD is an employer under the Whistleblower Act.

Discretionary Review granted: 8/21/19

Boone Circuit Court, Judge Richard Brueggemann

Attorneys for Appellant: Jeffrey C. Mando, Jennifer H. Langen

Attorneys for Appellee: Shane C. Sidebottom

NICKELL, J., NOT SITTING.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020

9:30 a.m. EDT

2018-SC-0491-DG AND 2019-SC-0523-DG

LOUISVILLE & JEFFERSON COUNTY METROPOLITAN SEWER DISTRICT V. MARK D. HILL, ET AL.

View case briefs

Kentucky Whistleblower Act. Employer. Gray-Area Entities. Comair Analysis. Issues include whether Louisville MSD is an employer under the Whistleblower Act.

Discretionary Review granted: 8/21/19

Cross-Discretionary Review granted: 10/24/19

Jefferson Circuit Court, Judge Angela McCormick Bisig

Attorneys for Appellant: Edward L. Lasley, Bradley Robert Palmer

Attorneys for Appellee: Garry Richard Adams, Jr.

LAMBERT, J., NOT SITTING.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2020

10 a.m. EDT

2018-SC-0630-TG

FAMILY TRUST FOUNDATION OF KENTUCKY, INC. D/B/A THE FAMILY FOUNDATION V. THE KENTUCKY HORSERACING COMMISSION, ET AL.

View case briefs

Administrative Law. Declaration of Rights. Wagering on historical horse races. Issues include whether Exacta System gaming is pari-mutuel wagering consistent with KRS Chapter 230 and the requirements of 810 KAR1:001, Section 1 (48).

Transfer from Court of Appeals granted: 6/13/2019

Franklin Circuit Court, Judge Thomas D. Wingate

Attorneys for Appellant, Family Trust Foundation: Stanton L. Cave

Attorneys for Appellee, Kentucky Horse Racing Commission: Benjamin Adam Long, Jacob Clark Walbourn, Jennifer Marie Wolsing

Attorney for Appellee, Kentucky Department of Revenue: Richard W. Bertelson III

Attorneys for Appellees, Keeneland Association Inc., Turfway Park, LLC, Players Bluegrass Downs, Inc, and Appalachian Racing, LLC: Brad Keeton, Samuel D. Hinkle IV, William M. Lear Jr., Shannon Bishop Arvin

Attorneys for Appellees, Kentucky Downs, LLC, Ellis Park Race Course, Inc., and Lexington Trots Breeders Association, LLC: Christopher Flynn Hoskins, William A. Hoskins III, Jay Edward Ingle

Attorneys for Appellee, Churchill Downs Incorporated: Sheryl G. Snyder and Jason Patrick Renzelmann