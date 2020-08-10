McFaddin recommended to be president at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – After more than two hours of closed-door discussions, the Presidential Search Committee at Eastern Kentucky University recommended the university’s Board of Regents make Dr. David McFaddin EKU’s 14th president.

McFaddin, an EKU grad, has been serving as interim since last December and has taken the university through the difficult months of the coronavirus outbreak, closing and now reopening.

The recommendation, which must be approved at the Regents’ Sept. 10 meeting, came in the committee’s first meeting since the search was put on hold in March as the outbreak was beginning.

At the time, the 19-member committee had accepted a proposal from William Funk and Associates, one of the nation’s top search firms, but no other steps ever were taken as the committee thought potential applicants would be “consumed” with their current duties during the pandemic.

Funk’s contract expired at the end of June and he’d expressed a willingness to start anew if the committee wanted.

McFaddin’s performance in the last seven months apparently was enough to convince the committee the university needed his stability at this point to continue reopening and dealing with the virus and its impact.

The vote on McFaddin was unanimous.

“The Eastern Kentucky University Presidential Search Committee met this afternoon and discussed interim president Dr. David McFaddin, who was named to that position Dec. 12, 2019. These last few months have been a real-world, on-the-job interview process as the university has had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping the University moving forward. The committee unanimously voted to recommend to the Board of Regents that Dr. McFaddin be named Eastern Kentucky University’s 14th president,” said committee co-chairs Dr. Bryan Makinen and Dr. Jason Marion. “We feel that he has performed extraordinarily, and possesses the visionary and strategic leadership skills that Eastern deserves in its next leader. We are confident that his working relationships with key stakeholder groups will not only provide EKU with stability at this critical moment in the University’s history, but he will also continue to advance the University alongside his existing leadership team.”

“We have an individual from our service region who loves this institution and has a passion for leading and shaping the lives of our students, faculty and staff. We would be remiss if we did not recognize the foundation that has been laid by Presidents Benson, Whitlock, and those who served before them,” they said.

The Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents named McFaddin the interim president at its regular board meeting on Dec. 12. He assumed the duties Jan. 6, when Dr. Michael Benson’s resignation took effect.

“I have the utmost respect for the decisions made by the Presidential Search Committee. My goal has always been to serve the institution in the best possible way. I’m positive the recommendation made by the committee will receive careful consideration and due diligence by the Board of Regents. As this process unfolds, I will remain focused on the business of re-opening our great University to continue its tradition of being the School of Opportunity. We must ensure that our students have every opportunity to transform their lives for the better through educational attainment,” McFaddin said in a statement released Monday night by the university.

Before being named interim president, Dr. McFaddin was the senior vice president for operations and strategic initiatives at EKU where he was responsible for programming and operations at EKU’s regional campuses, student life, EKU athletics, dual credit, conferencing and events, communications and brand management, community relations, Model Laboratory School, Student Government Association, WEKU public radio, the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, regional stewardship and the Center for Workforce Development, according to an announcement at the time.

He also led EKU’s legislative and policy agenda at all government levels, championing issues that include higher education policy, research funding, public private partnerships and workforce development. He has taught master’s and undergraduate level classes in communications and ethics, the announcement said.

A native of Kentucky, McFaddin holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from EKU. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky and a B.A. summa cum laude from EKU with a major in public relations.

Prior to joining the University, McFaddin held regional and statewide leadership posts with AT&T, a Fortune 10 company and the largest telecommunications provider in the U.S., for nearly 15 years. His tenure there included major legislative, regulatory and strategic initiatives that paved the way for billions of dollars of capital investments in Kentucky.

Members of the Presidential Search Committee were:

Maribeth Berman Alumni Foundation Board

Dr. Dana Bush Faculty Faculty (Chair’s Association)

Dr. Lindsay Calderon Faculty Faculty (Senate)

Sen. Jared Carpenter Community Kentucky General Assembly (State Senate)

Dr. Marco Ciocca Faculty Faculty Senate Chair

Amy Jo Smith Gabel Alumni Alumni Board

Mendi Goble Community Richmond Chamber (Business & Industry)

Ernie House Alumni Alumni Representative

Dr. Vicki Jozefowicz Community Kentucky Community Action (Nonprofit Sector)

Dr. Bryan Makinen+ Staff Staff (BOR Secretary)

Dr. Jason Marion+ Faculty Faculty Regent

Grant Minix Student SGA/CPE Representative

Barry Poynter Staff Staff (Executive Staff)

Jill Price Staff Staff at Large

Dr. Caelin Scott Staff Staff Council President

Dennis J. Sinnett Faculty Faculty at Large (Aviation)

Grant Stepp Staff Staff (Athletics/Development/Staff Council)

Dr. Tanlee Wasson Staff Staff (Enrollment Management)

Dr. Sara Zeigler Faculty Faculty (Dean)