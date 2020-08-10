Lincoln investigators seek theft, burglary suspects

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking for suspects in two different thefts, one of a pickup and another in the burglary of a business.

The man shown above is suspected of stealing a pickup from the Waynesburg area last

- Advertisement -

week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 606-365-4557.

In an unrelated case, people broke into Sals Market on U.S. Highway 27 North and took (click to watch video) 50-60 cartons of cigarettes and cash.

Anyone with information on the person in the video should contact Detective Rob Oney at 606-365-4557.