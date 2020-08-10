People burned out of home in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some people in Lexington will have to find another place to live for the time being after fire damaged a home Monday night.
Investigators say the fire started shortly after 7:00 p.m.
A total of 15 units from the Lexington Fire Department responded to the scene. Firefighters say when the arrived, flames and smoke were coming out near the roof line on the left side of the home.
Firefighters say they had the fire out in about 15-minutes, but there was enough damage, the people who live there will have to find a temporary place to stay.
Investigators say no injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.