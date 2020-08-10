Drugs may have been cause of injury, late-night swim

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man’s late night swim and injury may have been influenced by intoxicants, according to Knox County investigators.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, 40-year-old Kenneth Rice, of Corbin, is charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest and public intoxication by a controlled substance following an incident that began at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the Cardinal Heights subdivision in Corbin.

Knox County Deputy Mikey Ashurst responded to a call of a man covered in blood in the back yard and on the porch at a residence.The caller later said the man had jumped in the pond and then started running down the road toward Standard Avenue, deputies said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Ashurst saw a man with a large laceration on his arm running on Standard Avenue and onto Skylark Drive. When the deputy approached, the man he refused verbal commands and became combative, the department said.

Rise finally was taken into custody. He also was wanted on two Whitley County bench warrants for failure to appear on two counts of first degree meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.