North Carolina earthquake felt in eastern Kentucky

SPARTA, NC (WTVQ) – Things got off to a shaky start Sunday morning in parts of eastern Kentucky and beyond after an earthquake hit outside Sparta, North Carolina near the Virginia border.
The earthquake measured 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
It hit at 8:07 a.m., according to the USGS.
The earthquake was felt as far north as Washington, D.C. and as far south as Atlanta, Georgia, according to the USGS.
There was some structural damage reported to homes and businesses in North Carolina, according to media reports. No injuries were reported.
According to the North Carolina Geological Survey, it’s the strongest earthquake to hit the state in 96-years.