FBI releases photos of vehicles of interest in Rogers’ case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS/WTVQ) – The FBI has released pictures of an SUV and other possible cars of interest from more than five years ago investigators hope might provide a break in the missing person case of Crystal Rogers in Bardstown in Nelson County.

The photo above is near My Old Kentucky Home Campground in Bardstown. The exact location of the photo is at 1064 Loretto Road, where Heaven Hills distilleries is located. It is unclear when this photo was taken.

On the Crystal Rogers Task Force website, the FBI believes the red SUV is a vehicle of interest and is seeking more information about the driver.