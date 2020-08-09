$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ticket sold in Nicholasville for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The winning Powerball numbers for August 8, 2020 were:

2-3-14-40-51 with a Powerball of 24.

If the ticket holder had matched the Powerball, they would have won $158 million.

The name of the business where the ticket was sold is expected to be released after routine security checks at the retailer on Monday, according to the lottery.

The winner is advised to sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it in a secure location.

The winner has 180-days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

The winner should contact the lottery’s claims office at 1-800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim the prize.