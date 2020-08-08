Rain Chance Continue to Increase Next Week

It’s going to start to feel like summer again moving forward with humidity building back into the region. The forecast is also becoming a bit more clear for rain chances. As for now Sunday will be dry with showers moving in early Monday morning and continuing for much of the day. The dew points will become a major factor moving into next week with chances for showers and thunderstorms nearly everyday. Have a great Sunday.
SATURDAY NIGHT – Mostly clear skies with patchy fog likely, lows will be in the low 60s. SUNDAY – Mostly sunny skies with building clouds during the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s low 90s.